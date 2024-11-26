 />

November 26, 2024e-Paper

Man arrested under POCSO Act for sexual assault on minor in Coimbatore

Published - November 26, 2024 09:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A middle-aged man, identified by the police as Manikandan of Sulur, was arrested under POCSO Act for having sexually assaulted the minor daughter of a women with whom he was in a live-in relationship.

After the woman had ended her life a few days back, relatives raised suspicion on the circumstances of the death and demanded a thorough inquiry. It came to light that the woman had resorted to the extreme act due to shock after learning about sexual assault of her daughter by Manikandan. The Sulur All Women Police registered the case under POCSO Act, and had Manikandan remanded in judicial custody.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050).

Mutilated body of infant found stuck on dam shutter

The body of an infant in a mutilated condition was reportedly found stuck on a shutter of a check dam across Bhavani river near Mettupalayam. The baby was said to be seven to eight months old. The Mettupalayam police arranged for the autopsy of the body at the Government Hospital in the town.

Published - November 26, 2024 09:50 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.