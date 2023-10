October 13, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A labourer was arrested under POCSO Act by the Coimbatore All Women Police - Central for reportedly sexually assaulting his two minor daughters. The siblings aged 14 and nine had reportedly disclosed the travails they had suffered to Child Welfare counsellors at their school during an awareness session. Acting on a complaint lodged by the child welfare team, the police arrested the labourer in his late thirties and had him remanded in judicial custody.