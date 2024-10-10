GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man arrested over seizure of country-made gun

Published - October 10, 2024 06:58 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A special of the district police arrested a man from Delhi in a case related to the seizure of a country-made gun with six bullets at a private lodge in the city.

Two persons who had stayed at a private lodge in the city between September 23 and 25 had allegedly left behind a single barrel breech loader and bullets under a pillow. The weapon was discovered by cleaning staff, and Erode Town Police were alerted, who seized the weapon and bullets and held inquiries with the staff.

Using footage from CCTV cameras, a special team picked up M. Tarif Khan (24) from Delhi. He was arrested and produced at a court in Delhi. Police obtained custody till October 12, and the accused was brought to Erode by train.

According to the police, initial inquiries revealed that he had arrived in the city after another person had promised him a job. Authorities believe that the weapon belongs to the unidentified person, and efforts are on to identify him.

