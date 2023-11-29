HamberMenu
Man arrested over electrocution of female elephant in Denkanikottai

November 29, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - HOSUR

The Hindu Bureau

 A 25-year-old field maintenance man was arrested over the death of a female elephant by electrocution here in Denkanikottai, on Wednesday.

The 10-year-old female elephant had strayed out of the Noganur reserve forest into a farmland in Thavarakarai village. The elephant was found dead with an insulated cable wire in its mouth by the locals on November 26. The animal had bitten into the cable wire that was left exposed in the open and died of electrocution.

A criminal case was filed in Denakanikottai forest range. The Forest Department arrested V. Karthik of Salem, who was in-charge of the land. He was managing the farm work including small and miscellaneous works around the farm, according to the department. He had set up a power line for drip irrigation purpose and was allegedly managing the field, according to the statement obtained by the Forest Department.

The department has warned the public of criminal action against careless power supply arrangements that endanger wildlife. Farmers are advised to ensure the power supply to their fields are safety insulated and that Earth-leakage circuit breaker (ELCB) be placed as per the directions of the Tangedco. This will also avoid power leaks, excess load and shorting fire. Further, all types of power connections shall be fixed with power meters, the Forest Department has stated.

