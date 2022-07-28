Coimbatore

Man arrested on usury charges in Tiruppur

Staff Reporter TIRUPPUR July 28, 2022 18:30 IST
Updated: July 28, 2022 18:30 IST

The Tiruppur City Police have arrested a 32-year-old man on usury charges and invoked the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Charging Exorbitant Interest Act.

B. Chitra (36), a resident of Golden Nagar in the city, filed a complaint in the Tiruppur City North Police station alleging that exorbitant interest rate was charged for a loan. Earlier, she had taken a loan of ₹15,000 from S. Sukumar, a native of Manachanallur in Trichy district.

According to the police, Ms. Chitra was not able to repay the amount due to her impoverished condition, and Sukumar demanded exorbitant rate of interest. On July 17, he took away the gas cylinder from Ms. Chitra’s house.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Based on her complaint the police registered a case under section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Charging Exorbitant Interest Act and arrested Sukumar. He was remanded in judicial custody.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...