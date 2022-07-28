Man arrested on usury charges in Tiruppur

July 28, 2022 18:30 IST

The Tiruppur City Police have arrested a 32-year-old man on usury charges and invoked the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Charging Exorbitant Interest Act.

B. Chitra (36), a resident of Golden Nagar in the city, filed a complaint in the Tiruppur City North Police station alleging that exorbitant interest rate was charged for a loan. Earlier, she had taken a loan of ₹15,000 from S. Sukumar, a native of Manachanallur in Trichy district.

According to the police, Ms. Chitra was not able to repay the amount due to her impoverished condition, and Sukumar demanded exorbitant rate of interest. On July 17, he took away the gas cylinder from Ms. Chitra’s house.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Based on her complaint the police registered a case under section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Charging Exorbitant Interest Act and arrested Sukumar. He was remanded in judicial custody.