Man arrested on rape charges in Coimbatore

The Chettipalayam police on Saturday arrested a 26-year-old man on charges of raping a Dalit woman.

The arrested has been identified as Abdul Hameed, a resident of Senthamil Nagar at Sugunapuram east near Kuniyamuthur.

The 22-year-old woman, in her complaint to Chettipalayam police on Saturday, accused Hameed of having raped her on multiple occasions after promising to marry her. He had also hid the fact that he was married.

The police said that Hameed was working as the driver of a bus transporting the staff of an e-commerce company’s warehouse on the outskirts of the city. The woman was working at the warehouse.

As per the woman’s complaint, Hameed proposed to her in November last year. He took her to Udhagamandalam in December 2021 and attempted to rape her in a lodge there. A few days later, he took her to a lodge at Ukkadam in the city and sexually assualted her. He repeated the same in January this year. He had reportedly taken private photos of the woman on those occasions, the woman alleged in her complaint.

On May 27, Hameed contacted her over phone and had threatened to leak her photos if she did not give in to his demands.

The police said that Hameed was arrested for offences under Sections 417 (punishment for cheating), 376 (punishment for rape) and 506 (1) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 (penalty for harassment of women) of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.