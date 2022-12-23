Man arrested on murder charges in Tiruppur

December 23, 2022 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Tiruppur City Police on Wednesday arrested a 63-year-old man on charges of murdering a woman for gain. The police identified the victim as M. Chandramani (67), wife of P.K. Muthusamy, a resident of S.V. Colony in Tiruppur City. According to the police, she was found murdered in the early hours of Tuesday. The accused, after assaulting her with a weapon, took away her gold chain. The police formed special teams and registered a case under Sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 380 (Theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code. During the investigation, the police found that P. Arumugam, a native of Vazhapadi in Salem district and a friend of the Muthusamy, was involved in the crime. The police arrested Arumugam on Wednesday and remanded him in judicial custody.