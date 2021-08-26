Man arrested on murder charge

KRISHNAGIRI

26 August 2021 23:26 IST

A man accused of murdering his wife was arrested after absconding for over five years. The accused was secured in Mumbai by a special police team.

The accused Sakthivel had murdered his estranged wife Mayil at the weekly market in Pochampalli in 2016. A special team was formed upon information that the accused was operating in Mumbai. Shaktivel was secured and brought to Krishnagiri and remanded.

