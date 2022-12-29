Man arrested on cheating charge in Coimbatore

December 29, 2022 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police on Wednesday arrested a 35-year-old man on the charges of cheating people to the tune of ₹ 40 lakh.

According to the police, Asha of Vellalore approached Udhayakuma from Mettukaduthottam near Dharapuram in Tiruppur district after she came across an advertisement that he was involved in the construction business.

Believing this, she transferred an amount to Udhyakumar’s bank account. The construction works were started at a place near Chettipalayam. The works were stalled after a few days, and there was no progress, said the police.

Based on this, Asha lodged a complaint with the District Crime Branch of the Coimbatore Police. During the investigation, the police found that he was involved in cheating people to the tune of ₹ 40 lakh. The police arrested the accused and remanded him in judicial custody.

Coimbatore police registers a sexual assault case against daily wage labourer

The All Women Police Station in Pollachi in Coimbatore District registered a case against a daily wage labourer for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl.

According to the police, the 26-year-old daily wage labourer from Tiruppur district was involved in sexually assaulting a minor after they eloped and married. The victim’s parents rescued the girl from the custody of the man. The police registered a case against him under the sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Coimbatore city police on lookout for burglars

The Coimbatore City Police were on the lookout for burglars who were involved in stealing jewellery from a house at Vellalore.

According to the police, V. Krishnasamy, 71, on his return from Ramanathapuram in the city on found the front door of his broken open and 10 sovereigns of gold jewellery were missing.

Based on his complaint, the Podanur police registered a case under sections 454 (Lurking house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) and 380 (Theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code and further investigations were on.

Two held for peddling 10 kg of ganja in Tiruppur

The Tiruppur District (Rural) Police on Thursday arrested two persons for peddling banned drugs near Dharapuram.

The Prohibition Enforcement Wing of Dharapuram Police during their regular vehicle check near Ellis Nagar on Pollachi Road, on suspicion, stopped a two-wheeler. During the inquiry, the police found that they were in possession of 10 kg of ganja and ₹ 80,000 cash.

The police seized the contraband, a two-wheeler, and a four-wheeler used for peddling the drugs. S. Ganesan, 40, of Dindigul district, and R. Krishnan, 51, from Palladam were booked under the sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. They were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.