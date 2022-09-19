Man arrested on charges of murder in Tiruppur

Staff Reporter TIRUPPUR
September 19, 2022 18:20 IST

The Tiruppur District (Rural) Police, on Sunday, arrested a man in Salem on charges of murdering a woman near Palladam.

The police said that the residents of Vettupattankuttai near here alerted the Village Administrative Officer of Narayanapuram near Palladam on Friday regarding foul smell from a locked house.

The VAO, along with the Palladam police, went to the house and found a woman’s body in a partially decomposed state. Based on this, the Palladam police registered a case under Section 174 (suspicious death) of the Code of Criminal Procedure and started the investigation. The body was sent to Tiruppur Government Medical College for postmortem.

The police identified the deceased as Maheshwari (40), a native of Palladam. Initial investigation revealed that she was assaulted by someone and died of the injuries she suffered in the spine.

After examining the call records of the deceased, the police arrested R. Raja (46), a native of Salem, near Attur. He allegedly confessed to the police that he killed the woman over a financial dispute.

The police invoked Section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code against the man and arrested him. He was remanded in judicial custody.

