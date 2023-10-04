Man arrested on charges of cheating in Erode

October 04, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - Erode

A 32-year-old man was arrested on charges of cheating five persons in Erode on Wednesday.

The accused, K. Balamurugan (32) of Karundevanpalayam, took ₹2 lakh each from P. Selvaraj (42) of Erode, A. Veeraputhiran (36) and E. Gnanaselvam (33) of Thoothukudi, M. Ashok Kumar (26) of Tenkasi, and K. Prasath (33) of Tiruvannamalai district, on the promise of arranging government jobs. Balamurugan allegedly gave them appointment orders in August this year. When they went to the respective offices, they came to know that the order was fake.

The five persons demanded Balamurugan to return the money, but he did not do so. Following this, they took Balamurugan to Modakurichi police station and lodged a complaint. The police registered a case and arrested Balamurugan.