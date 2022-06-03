Man arrested in Tiruppur for fraudulent land deal

A 44-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for cheating people by making fraudulent land deals near Kunnathur here.

According to the police, K. Kathirvel, a loom businessman and five of his friends from Velliraveli approached K. Bhuvanendhiran, who was involved in real estate business in Kavundampalayam, to purchase six sites of land. Kathirvel and his friends together gave a token advance of ₹6,20,000 with a promise of registration of land within six months.

However, Bhuvanendhiran did not settle the deal on time. On suspicison, Kathirvel and his friends went to the site and found that a lot of people were cheated in the same manner. Following this, they lodged a complaint with the Kunnathur police.

The police invoked Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested Bhuvanendhiran..