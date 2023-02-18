Man arrested in sexual assault case in Coimbatore

February 18, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A driver in his mid-40s, who had allegedly sexually assaulted a three-year-old girl child was remanded in judicial custody on Saturday, a day after he was arrested by the R.S. Puram All Women Police under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Shanmugavel (45), of Kuniamuthur, who was reportedly shunned by his family due to his wayward habits was said to have lured the child to his house with chocolates.

The offender was picked up by the Kuniamuthur police based on a complaint lodged by the child’s parents and subsequently handed over to the R.S.Puram All Women Police for effecting the arrest and remand.