Man arrested in Salem

A construction worker was arrested for burying his newborn child that died in a few seconds after birth.

According to the police, P. Bhupathi (25) of Seelanaickenpatti was married to Parvathi (35) after she separated from her first husband four years ago. The couple has two children, aged three and two.

Parvathi was pregnant and on Saturday, the couple went to a temple at Nalikalpatti. While returning, Parvathi gave birth to a female baby near a hillock, with the help of Bhupathi. But, it allegedly died in a few seconds.

The couple buried the child near the hillock. Soon Parvathi said to have felt uneasy and asked Bhupathi to bring water. When he reportedly rushed to a nearby village and returned, he found Parvathi also dead.

On information, the Mallur police came to the spot and sent the bodies for postmortem. The police registered a case under Section 304 (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 318 (Concealment of birth by secret disposal of a dead body) and arrested Bhupathi on Sunday.