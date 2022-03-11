Man arrested in murder case in Tiruppur

The Tiruppur City Police on Friday arrested a man on charges of murdering a painter at the Cotton Market Complex in the city on February 20.

The police said that the accused, P. Senthilkumar (40), was held in Karur by a special team on Friday morning.

The accused, who belongs to Gandarvakottai in Pudukkottai district, was working as a labourer in a restaurant near the Old Bus Terminus in Tiruppur and used to sleep in public places in the night. On February 20, he was sleeping inside the Cotton Market Complex on Palladam Road. The victim, S. Sridhar (41), who also wanted to sleep in the same spot, engaged in a verbal duel with Senthilkumar.

As the altercation became heated, the accused stabbed Sridhar with a knife and fled the spot, the police said.

Sridhar belonged to Ariyalur district and was working as a painter in Tiruppur, the police said.

Based on a complaint from the Tiruppur South VAO, the police registered a case under Section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code and formed three special teams to nab the accused. In the last three weeks, the accused was said to have visited several locations including Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Erode and Tiruchi to evade the police. However, based on a tip-off, a team nabbed him in Karur on Friday.

The Tiruppur South police brought the accused to Tiruppur on Friday afternoon and he was remanded in judicial custody.