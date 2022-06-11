Man arrested in murder case in Salem
The rural police on Friday arrested a 37-year-old man in connection with a murder case.
According to the police, P. Senthil alias Settu (42) of Umagoundanpatti was found dead in his home on Wednesday with injuries on head. The Omalur police registered a case and investigated. Through CCTV footage and mobile phone tower signal, the police arrested D. Kirubakaran (37) of the same locality. He was a friend of the deceased. During investigation, he revealed that while consuming liquor with the deceased on the incident day, a quarrel erupted between them, and he attacked him with a stone. He died on the spot.
