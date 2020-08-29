Man arrested in fake currency case

The Avinashi police arrested a man on Saturday on charges of cheating ₹4 lakh from a woman using fake currency notes near Tiruppur.
Sureshkumar, 43, who was a resident of Maniyakarampalayam in Coimbatore, was accused of pretending to be a private money lender by the name of Acharya to a woman named Jenifer, 32 from Chennai, the police said. The woman contacted him seeking a loan of ₹1 crore based on newspaper advertisement.
The accused told her that the registration fees will be ₹4 lakh to sell her property. On August 26, they met at a restaurant in Avinashi where he accepted the fees from Ms. Jenifer and handed over a briefcase claiming that it contained the initial amount of ₹55 lakh. She later realised that the briefcase contained fake currency notes of face value of ₹2,000 and had the words ‘Children Bank of India’ printed on each note.
Based on her complaint, Avinashi police registered a case and traced the accused in three days. Preliminary investigations revealed that he had been involved earlier in cheating cases using similar modus operandi in Madurai district and Puliampatti in Erode district, the police said.
The accused was also found to be involved in the 2014 theft of red sanders weighing nine tonnes from the Inland Container Depot at Irugur in Coimbatore, the police said. Further investigations are on.
He was booked under sections 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 489 B (Using as genuine, forged or counterfeit currency-notes or bank-notes) of the Indian Penal Code and was remanded in judicial custody.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath