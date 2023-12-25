ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested in double murder case in Namakkal

December 25, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

A 32-year-old firefighter was arrested in connection with a double murder case in Namakkal on Monday.

Shanmugam (70), a farmer of Kuppuchipalayam near Paramathi Velur, and his wife Nallammal alias Chinnapillai (65) were found murdered in their house on October 11, 2023. The Velur police registered a case, and four special teams were formed to nab the culprits. After two months of investigations, the police nabbed D. Janardhanan of the same locality, who was working in the Namakkal Fire and Rescue Department.

Investigations revealed that due to debts, Janardhanan decided to steal jewellery from Shanmugam’s house, and during the attempt, he allegedly killed the duo and stole eight sovereigns of jewellery. Janardhanan was remanded in prison.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US