Man arrested in double murder case in Namakkal

December 25, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - Namakkal

A 32-year-old firefighter was arrested in connection with a double murder case in Namakkal on Monday.

Shanmugam (70), a farmer of Kuppuchipalayam near Paramathi Velur, and his wife Nallammal alias Chinnapillai (65) were found murdered in their house on October 11, 2023. The Velur police registered a case, and four special teams were formed to nab the culprits. After two months of investigations, the police nabbed D. Janardhanan of the same locality, who was working in the Namakkal Fire and Rescue Department.

Investigations revealed that due to debts, Janardhanan decided to steal jewellery from Shanmugam’s house, and during the attempt, he allegedly killed the duo and stole eight sovereigns of jewellery. Janardhanan was remanded in prison.