Man arrested in Coimbatore for making bomb hoax call

The Coimbatore City Police on Friday arrested a man on charges of making a hoax bomb threat to the Police Recruits School (PRS) premises.

According to the police sources, the control room in Chennai received a call at 9.45 p.m. on Thursday regarding a bomb threat to the PRS campus, where the manager of the estate bungalow involved in the Kodanad heist-cum-murder case was questioned by senior police officers.

Upon receiving the alert, the city police personnel searched the premises of PRS campus and did not find any explosives. On Friday, the Race Course police arrested Mohanagandhi (45) upon confirming that he made the call. Sources said that the accused’s relative was a constable attached to the City Armed Reserve and that he made the call allegedly in an inebriated state to threaten his relative, who was residing in the PRS campus.

The accused also allegedly threatened and used obscene language against a woman police constable, who contacted him after he made the hoax call, according to the sources. The accused was remanded in judicial custody.

Three held for murder

The Uthukuli police on Friday arrested three men on charges of murdering a migrant worker in Tiruppur district. In a statement, the police said that a body of an unidentified man was recovered from the Nanjarayan tank on November 22.

Based on investigations, the police secured Kumar (48), Abdullah (35) and Pichaimuthu (35), who confessed to murdering the worker. They were remanded in judicial custody.