Man arrested for usury in Coimbatore

January 01, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Saravanampatti police have arrested a man on charges of demanding exorbitant rate of interest from a restaurateur.

The police said M. Sabarinathan (35), a resident of Seerapalayam on Madukkarai Market Road, was arrested on Saturday. R. Naveenkumar (28) of Ganapathy was running a restaurant at Kuniyamuthur. He had lent ₹ 3.75 lakh to his friend Sevuga Palani (30) of Thippanur near Pannimadai some months ago. As Palani allegedly failed to repay the amount, Naveenkumar borrowed ₹2 lakh from Sabarinathan for a daily interest of ₹ 2,000, said the police.

According to the police, Mr. Naveenkumar attempted to end life following the pressure from Sabarinathan to repay the loan. The police arrested Sabarinathan on Saturday based on the complaint lodged by Mr. Naveenkumar for offences under the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Charging Exorbitant Interest Act. Palani was arrested on charges of cheating the restaurateur.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by dialling ‘Sneha‘ 24X7 helpline at 044-24640050)

Two held with gutkha

The Race Course police arrested two persons with 140.4 kg of banned tobacco products late on Saturday. The arrested have been identified as R. Praveenkumar (22) and Nileesh Kumar Ganpath (28), both natives of Rajasthan. They were apprehended by the police during a patrol near the LIC junction. The police were on the lookout for a third accused, namely Ramesh of Town Hall.

