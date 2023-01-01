ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested for usury in Coimbatore

January 01, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Saravanampatti police have arrested a man on charges of demanding exorbitant rate of interest from a restaurateur.

The police said M. Sabarinathan (35), a resident of Seerapalayam on Madukkarai Market Road, was arrested on Saturday. R. Naveenkumar (28) of Ganapathy was running a restaurant at Kuniyamuthur. He had lent ₹ 3.75 lakh to his friend Sevuga Palani (30) of Thippanur near Pannimadai some months ago. As Palani allegedly failed to repay the amount, Naveenkumar borrowed ₹2 lakh from Sabarinathan for a daily interest of ₹ 2,000, said the police.

According to the police, Mr. Naveenkumar attempted to end life following the pressure from Sabarinathan to repay the loan. The police arrested Sabarinathan on Saturday based on the complaint lodged by Mr. Naveenkumar for offences under the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Charging Exorbitant Interest Act. Palani was arrested on charges of cheating the restaurateur.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by dialling ‘Sneha‘ 24X7 helpline at 044-24640050) 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Two held with gutkha

The Race Course police arrested two persons with 140.4 kg of banned tobacco products late on Saturday. The arrested have been identified as R. Praveenkumar (22) and Nileesh Kumar Ganpath (28), both natives of Rajasthan. They were apprehended by the police during a patrol near the LIC junction. The police were on the lookout for a third accused, namely Ramesh of Town Hall.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US