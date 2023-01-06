ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested for threatening Annamalai on social media

January 06, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Podanur police in Coimbatore arrested a 53-year-old man from Virudhunagar district on charges of posting a video on Facebook, threatening and abusing Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai. According to the police, K. Ramesh from Athipatti village was arrested based on a complaint lodged by BJP Sundarapuram zonal president Mugunthan. The complainant alleged that Ramesh, who had been residing in a residential complex on Nanjundapuram Road, abused and threatened the BJP chiefin a video posted from his Facebook account. The police registered a case and arrested Ramesh late on Thursday. He was sent to judicial remand.

Man held for chain snatching

The R.S. Puram Police on Thursday arrested a man hailing from Virudhunagar district for snatching a piece of a gold chain of a 48-year-old woman. K. Mariswaran (21), hailing from Solai Colony at Sivakasi in Virudhunagar, was arrested for snatching the chain of S. Shanthi, a resident of A.K.S. Nagar on Thadagam Road. According to the police, Mariswaran had been working as a bike taxi driver of a taxi booking app. He followed the woman as she was walking on the first street of A.K.S. Nagar around 8.30 p.m. on Wednesday and tried to snatch her 20 gm gold chain. However, the woman managed to hold her chain and the snatcher got away with a piece of 1.4 gm. The police traced the accused and arrested him on Thursday.

