Man arrested for strangulating wife to death

COIMBATORE

15 July 2021 00:57 IST

The Saravanampatti police on Wednesday arrested a man who strangulated his wife to death, accusing her of often talking to her male friend over phone.

The arrested has been identified as Chellaiah (35), a native of Tirunelveli who has been residing with his wife Umadevi (28) and two sons, aged six and four, at V.G. Rao Nagar near Ganapathy.

The police said that Chelliah used to quarrel with his wife, accusing her of talking with her male friend over phone. The family was residing at Avarampalayam, where Chellaiah ran a scrap dealership, until some months ago.

They moved to V.G. Rao Nagar after Chellaiah suspected that his wife was getting close to a youth from Avarampalayam, the police said.

According to the police, Chellaiah picked up a quarrel with his wife on Tuesday night. The quarrel continued and the man strangulated his wife with her saree around 12.30 a.m. on Wednesday, said the police.

Saravanampatti inspector said that Chellaiah was produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday.