Man arrested for stealing ₹18.5 lakh from house near Coimbatore; complainant makes false claim of stolen sum

The police on Monday arrested a man on charges of stealing ₹18.5 lakh from a house near Annur in Coimbatore district.

Meanwhile, the complainant claimed that over ₹ 1 crore was stolen from the house, which, according to the police, was a false statement. The arrested has been identified as I. Anbarasan, who hailed from Thiruvarur.

According to the police, Vijayakumar, 45, of Sokkampalayam near Annur lodged a complaint stating that ₹1.5 crore and nine sovereigns of jewellery were stolen from his house on Saturday. He said the theft happened when he and family members visited the house of his father-in-law. The Annur police registered a case based on the complaint and 10 special teams were constituted.

The special teams checked visuals from several surveillance cameras and found that Anbarasan was involved in the theft. He was apprehended by the police and he confessed to have stolen ₹18.5 lakh and nine sovereigns of jewellery.

As the complainant had claimed that ₹1.5 crore was stolen from his house, the police initially suspected the accused of lying. After repeated questioning and further investigation, the police found that the complaint was making a false claim.

Anbarasan was arrested and remanded on Monday. Police sources said action might be initiated against the complaint for misleading the Investigators.

