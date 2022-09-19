Youth arrested for stalking law student attempts to kill complainant, her lawyer mother in Tiruppur

ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruppur City Police registered a case against a man who attempted to murder a special public prosecutor and her daughter, on Sunday.

According to police, the injured were identified as B. Jameela Banu (42), a special public prosecutor at Tiruppur Mahila Court, and her daughter Amirnisha (20).

On Sunday, the duo was at the office situated at Kumaran Road in Tiruppur when unidentified persons entered the office and assaulted them with weapons, during which the mother and the daughter suffered grievous injuries.

The Tiruppur North Police rushed to the spot and admitted them to Tiruppur Government Hospital. They were later shifted to a private hospital in Coimbatore.

During the investigation, the police found that Amirnisha was studying at Salem Law College and was working under a senior lawyer. Abdul Rahman (25), who was also working as a junior with the lawyer, was allegedly stalking her. She had lodged a complaint with Kondalampatti police in Salem.

The police arrested him under the sections of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act. When he was released on conditional bail, he attempted to murder Jameela Banu and Amirnisha in Tiruppur, said police.

The Tiruppur North Police registered a case under sections 447 (Punishment for criminal trespass), 294 (b) (utters any obscene words in or near any public place), and 307 (Attempt to murder) of the Indian penal code, and the police are in search of the accused.