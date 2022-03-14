Man arrested for stabbing son to death near Coimbatore

A 50-year-old man from Thoppampatti near Thudiyalur was arrested by the police on charges of stabbing his son to death early on Monday.

The police said Mohammed Raffiq (50), a resident of Anjaneyar Temple Street at Poonga Naagar near Thoppampatti, murdered his son M. Shajakhan (22), allegedly after the latter tortured his mother for money to buy alcohol.

According to the police, Shajakhan had been working as an autorickshaw driver. He was involved in a robbery case registered by the Race Course police and an assault case registered by the Bazaar Street police in 2019.

Shajakhan’s mother works in the housekeeping section at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. His father Raffiq was not going for work as his left hand was paralysed.

The police said Shajakhan used to demand money from his mother to buy alcohol. On Saturday, when his mother refused to give money, he, under the influence of alcohol, tried to assault his mother with a knife. Raffiq, who was also drunk, pushed Shajakhan and stabbed him several times after grabbing the knife from him. He died on the spot.

Raffiq and his wife went to Thudiyalur police station around 2.30 a.m. and the former confessed to murdering his son. The police arrested Raffiq on Monday.