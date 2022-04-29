Man arrested for stabbing Class XII girl

A 26-year-old man was arrested by the Nilgiris district police on Friday for stabbing a Class XII student in Coonoor.

The police identified the accused as Aashiq, a Coonoor resident. He had allegedly been in contact with the victim and had been harassing her frequently, police sources said.

As the victim said to have refused to talk to the accused, he waited near the school on Friday in a drunken state and stabbed her with a crude blade when she came to the school.

The victim sustained injuries and was rushed to the Government Hospital in Coonoor. Her condition is said to be stable.

Aashiq was nabbed by local residents when he attempted to flee and was beaten up before being handed over to the police. The Nilgiris district police officials said a case had been registered under section 307 (attempted murder) of the IPC. He was remanded in custody.