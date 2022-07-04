Man arrested for son’s murder in Tiruppur

The Tiruppur Rural Police on Sunday arrested a man and his accomplice for the murder of his 32-year-old son.

The victim, A. Balasubramaniyam (32) of Uthukuli, was living with his parents and was into real estate business.

According to the police, Balasubramaniyam was found dead in his home by neighbours on June 29. Based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s sister, the Uthukuli police registered a case and formed a special team to investigate the murder. After examining the CCTV footages recovered from the neighbourhood, the special investigation team arrested G. Karthik (27) of Dindigul district, in connection with the murder.

Based on Karthik’s confession, the police found out that he was hired by Appukutty (55), the victim’s father, to commit the crime. The police arrested Appukutty and remanded the two in judicial custody.