Man arrested for chain-snatching in Coimbatore

The Vadavalli police on Monday arrested a 31-year-old man on charges of snatching the chain of a woman at her residence. The arrested has been identified as Manikandan alias Pandiyan, a native of Dindigul district. The police said that the accused snatched the 1.5 sovereign gold chain of Indhumathi within the limits of Vadavalli police station on September 10. A police team led by Sub-Inspector Muthukrishnan nabbed the accused and recovered the chain. The accused was produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

Five stray dogs poisoned to death

Five stray dogs were found poisoned to death near Vadavalli in Coimbatore on Sunday. The police said that the dogs were found dead near an apartment on Nagarajapuram to Perur Road at Vadavalli. The police registered a case based on the complaint lodged by P. Baburaj (47), a resident of K.G. Apartment, and started investigation.

Police fine two for riding without helmet

The Sulur police on Monday imposed fine on two persons after photos of a man riding a two-wheeler with the helmet placed on crash guard was shared on social media. Based on instructions from Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan, Sulur sub-inspector Rajedra Prasad imposed a fine of ₹100 on the owner of the vehicle-cum-rider Sabarinathan M.V., a resident of Periya Semur in Erode district. A fine of ₹ 100 was imposed on the pillion rider, a woman.