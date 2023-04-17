Man arrested for smuggling PDS rice near Coimbatore

April 17, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Civil Supplies CID (CS CID), Pollachi unit, on Monday arrested a man who attempted to smuggle 1,125 kg of rice, which is meant to be distributed through the public distribution system, to Kerala.

CS CID sleuths arrested R. Nallamani (23), a resident of Balaji Nagar near Velanthavalam.

According to the CS CID, the unit conducted a vehicle check near Kumittipathi. Nallamani was found driving a mini goods carriage bearing Kerala registration number. When checked, the sleuths found ration rice in 15 bags, each weighing 75 kg.

During investigation, it was found out that a person, namely Manikandan of Velanthavalam, had procured the ration rice from residents of Ettimadai and K.K. Chavadi at cheap prices. The accused had been selling the rice in the black market in Kerala. The CS CID launched a search for Manikandan.