Man arrested for smuggling ganja in Salem Junction

Published - July 22, 2024 11:03 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 53-year-old man was arrested for allegedly smuggling 8.50 kilograms of ganja at Salem Railway Junction on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Salem Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Narcotics Intelligence Bureau (NIB-CID) were engaged in rounds at the Salem Railway Junction on Monday morning when they inspected a bag belonging to a passenger waiting near the booking office on the third platform, and found 8.50 kg of ganja. The passenger was identified as J. Thambi (53), a resident of Thattakudi in Pattanamthitta district in Kerala. The NIB CID police registered a case and arrested him.

