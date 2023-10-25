Man arrested for smuggling 600 kg of ration rice

October 25, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST

The Civil Supplies CID (CS CID), Pollachi unit, on Wednesday arrested a 29-year-old man who was found transporting 600 kg of rice, which is meant to be distributed through the Public Distribution System. CS CID sleuths arrested M. Vijay, a resident of Maduraiveeran Kovil Street at B.K. Pudur near Kuniyamuthur.

According to the CS CID, surprise vehicle checks are being conducted across the district to prevent ration rice smuggling, based on the instructions of CS-CID Inspector General of Police K. Joshi Nirmal Kumar.

Vijay landed in the custody of the CS CID when officials conducted a vehicle check at Marappalam near Madukkarai on the Coimbatore – Palakkad Road on Wednesday.

The man was found carrying 600 kg of ration rice in a car. When questioned, he told officials that he had been procuring rice from ration card holders for cheap rates from different places, including Kuniyamuthur and Mayilkal. He used to hand over the rice to one Pradeep who sold the same to migrant workers in Eachanari area for higher margins. Officials were on the lookout for Pradeep following Vijay’s arrest.

Three arrested for robbery in the guise of car sale

The Coimbatore District Police on Wednesday arrested three persons who robbed of two men of ₹1 lakh, after inviting them to a remote location near Periyanaickenpalayam, in the guise of selling a car to him. The arrested have been identified as S. Samson Mathew (21) of Veerapandi and J. Stephanraj (21) and S. Sakthiprasad (22) of Periyanaickenpalayam.

According to the police, P. Arunkumar (23) of Anamalai contacted the accused after seeing an advertisement regarding the sale of a car on Facebook. As asked by the accused, Arunkumar and his friend P. Sabarinathan (22) of Vettaikaranpudur went to Kottai Pirivu near Karamadai on Tuesday.

When the duo reached Kottai Pirivu, one of the accused took them in a car, informing that the car meant for sale was at Onnapalayam. On the way, the two other accused came on a two-wheeler. The three men robbed Arunkumar and Sabarinathan of ₹ 1 lakh and two mobile phones.

A special team of the police arrested the trio and recovered ₹ 85,000 and two mobile phones from them

