Man arrested for sexually harassing girl

The Perur All Women Police, on Thursday, arrested a 26-year-old man on charges of sexually harassing a five-year-old girl on the outskirts of Coimbatore. The accused, a native of Palakkad district in Kerala, was staying near the victim’s residence for the last five years. On Wednesday, the accused took the girl to his house and sexually harassed her, the police said. The man was booked under the provisions of POCSO Act.
Youth arrested for abetting suicide
Annur police, on Thursday, arrested a 20-year-old man on charges of abetting the suicide of a 17-year-old girl near Annur in Coimbatore district. The accused, a neighbour of the deceased, allegedly recorded obscene videos of the girl and threatened her, the police said. The girl died by suicide on September 10. Following this, the youth was arrested on Thursday night and booked under Section 306 (Abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code. He was remanded in judicial custody, the police said.
Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath