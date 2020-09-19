Man arrested for sexually harassing girl

The Perur All Women Police, on Thursday, arrested a 26-year-old man on charges of sexually harassing a five-year-old girl on the outskirts of Coimbatore. The accused, a native of Palakkad district in Kerala, was staying near the victim’s residence for the last five years. On Wednesday, the accused took the girl to his house and sexually harassed her, the police said. The man was booked under the provisions of POCSO Act.

Youth arrested for abetting suicide

Annur police, on Thursday, arrested a 20-year-old man on charges of abetting the suicide of a 17-year-old girl near Annur in Coimbatore district. The accused, a neighbour of the deceased, allegedly recorded obscene videos of the girl and threatened her, the police said. The girl died by suicide on September 10. Following this, the youth was arrested on Thursday night and booked under Section 306 (Abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code. He was remanded in judicial custody, the police said.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.