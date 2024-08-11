ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested for sexually assaulting woman in Ooty

Published - August 11, 2024 05:46 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Nilgiris district police have arrested one person for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman on 6 August.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, the victim, a local resident, was on her way home from work when, near the Ooty bus stand, a man believed to be in his late 20s allegedly attacked her.

The woman was being treated at a private hospital in Udhagamandalam, when she revealed the incident to doctors. As the woman was unable to identify the man who had assaulted her, four special teams were formed to investigate the incident. The police reviewed CCTV footage from the area where the assault occurred and arrested a suspect.

In a statement to the media on Saturday evening, the Nilgiris police disputed certain media reports that claimed the woman was gang-raped. They also refused to divulge information about the accused as they were waiting for the tests to confirm his identity as the perpetrator. The accused has been remanded to judicial custody, officials added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Nilgiris

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US