Man arrested for sexually assaulting woman in Ooty

The Nilgiris district police have arrested one person for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman on 6 August.

According to the police, the victim, a local resident, was on her way home from work when, near the Ooty bus stand, a man believed to be in his late 20s allegedly attacked her.

The woman was being treated at a private hospital in Udhagamandalam, when she revealed the incident to doctors. As the woman was unable to identify the man who had assaulted her, four special teams were formed to investigate the incident. The police reviewed CCTV footage from the area where the assault occurred and arrested a suspect.

In a statement to the media on Saturday evening, the Nilgiris police disputed certain media reports that claimed the woman was gang-raped. They also refused to divulge information about the accused as they were waiting for the tests to confirm his identity as the perpetrator. The accused has been remanded to judicial custody, officials added.

