GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man arrested for sexually assaulting woman in Ooty

Published - August 11, 2024 05:46 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Nilgiris district police have arrested one person for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman on 6 August.

According to the police, the victim, a local resident, was on her way home from work when, near the Ooty bus stand, a man believed to be in his late 20s allegedly attacked her.

The woman was being treated at a private hospital in Udhagamandalam, when she revealed the incident to doctors. As the woman was unable to identify the man who had assaulted her, four special teams were formed to investigate the incident. The police reviewed CCTV footage from the area where the assault occurred and arrested a suspect.

In a statement to the media on Saturday evening, the Nilgiris police disputed certain media reports that claimed the woman was gang-raped. They also refused to divulge information about the accused as they were waiting for the tests to confirm his identity as the perpetrator. The accused has been remanded to judicial custody, officials added.

Related Topics

Nilgiris

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.