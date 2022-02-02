Man arrested for sexually assaulting step-granddaughter in Tiruppur

Tiruppur

02 February 2022 21:33 IST

The Udumalpet All Women Police on Tuesday arrested a 66-year-old man on charges of sexually assaulting his 14-year-old step-granddaughter near Udumalpet in Tiruppur district.

The police said that the victim’s 37-year-old father is married to the daughter of the accused. The girl was studying in Class IX at a government school in Udumalpet taluk. On March 3, 2021, when she was alone in the residence with her step-grandfather, the elderly man allegedlysexually assaulted her, the police said.

The girl did not disclose the assault immediately to her father or stepmother, according to the police. Eight months later, in November 2021, the victim told her father about the incident. The father, who was working in a diamond polishing unit in Gujarat, took his daughter with him and dropped her off at the custody of the girl’s maternal grandparents in Mumbai to ensure her safety, according to the police.

On Tuesday, the victim along with her father visited the All Women Police Station in Udumalpet and lodged a complaint, based on which the accused was booked under sections 7 (Sexual assault) read with 8 (Punishment for sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody later in the day, the police said.