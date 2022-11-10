Man arrested for sexually assaulting minor in Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
November 10, 2022 19:31 IST

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police on Thursday arrested a 25-year-old man from Mettupalayam for sexually assaulting a minor.

According to the police, N. Vijay of Mettupalayam, a daily wager, is married and has two children. Meanwhile, he allegedly fell in love with a 17-year-old college student. Vijay forcefully married her in a temple near Mettupalayam, and sexually assaulted her many times despite her warnings.

Based on her complaint, the Mettupalayam police arrested the accused. The police invoked the provisions of section 366 (Kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her mar­riage, etc.) of the Indian Penal Code and section 5 (l) read with section 6 (Punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the POCSO Act. He was remanded in judicial custody at Coimbatore Central Prison, said the police.

