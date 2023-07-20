HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man arrested for sexually assaulting mentally challenged woman

July 20, 2023 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 35-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for sexually assaulting a mentally challenged woman.

According to the police, E. Manikandan, a resident of Vellakalpatti near Omalur, alleged to have sexually assaulted the 31-year-old mentally challenged woman who was roaming in the locality at 9. p.m. on Wednesday. When the woman’s brother found her and raised an alarm, Manikandan fled from the spot.

Later, she was admitted to the Salem Government Hospital. The police registered a case and arrested Manikandan on Thursday. He was remanded him in prison.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.