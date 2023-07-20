Man arrested for sexually assaulting mentally challenged woman

July 20, 2023 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST - Salem

A 35-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for sexually assaulting a mentally challenged woman.

According to the police, E. Manikandan, a resident of Vellakalpatti near Omalur, alleged to have sexually assaulted the 31-year-old mentally challenged woman who was roaming in the locality at 9. p.m. on Wednesday. When the woman’s brother found her and raised an alarm, Manikandan fled from the spot.

Later, she was admitted to the Salem Government Hospital. The police registered a case and arrested Manikandan on Thursday. He was remanded him in prison.