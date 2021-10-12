Man arrested for sexually assaulting foster daughter

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police on Sunday arrested a 29-year-old man hailing from Vellore on charges of sexually assaulting his foster daughter aged 13 after marrying her forcibly.

A chain of crimes the accused committed against the girl came to light after she attempted to end life and was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) on Saturday.

The police said the accused is a native of Virupatchipuram in Vellore and the girl hails from a village in the same district. The accused started living with the girl’s mother three years ago after her second husband died.

The woman has three kids in the second marriage and the survivor girl in the first marriage. The woman’s first husband had left her. She has a six-month-old son in the live-in relationship with the accused, said the police.

According to the police, the accused, a mason by occupation, had brought the 13-year-old girl to Coimbatore in March this year. He took her back to Vellore and brought her again to Coimbatore in July.

The police said the man forcibly married the girl in a temple and started living in a village near K.G. Chavadi. On Saturday, he came home in inebriated condition and assaulted the girl.

Neighbours took her to the K.G. Chavadi police station.

It was found that she had already consumed a poisonous substance and she was rushed to the CMCH.

Statement

A police team led by Perur inspector Parvin Banu recorded the girl’s statement after her condition improved.

To their shock, the police were told that the accused was her foster father and he sexually assaulted her several times after forcibly marrying her. The police arrested him.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by dialling Sneha 24X7 helpline at 044-24640050).