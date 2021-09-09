Coimbatore

Man arrested for sexual assault on stepdaughter

The All Women Police Station, Perur, on Thursday arrested a 44-year-old man on charges of sexually assaulting his stepdaughter.

According to the police, the girl’s mother got married to the accused three years ago after getting separated from her first husband.

Complaint

She complained to the police that the accused sexually assaulted her 13-year-old daughter at the house in her absence on Wednesday evening.

The girl told her mother about the incident when she returned home from work.

The police arrested the man under the provisions of the Protection of the Children from Sexual Offences Act.


