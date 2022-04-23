Man arrested for sexual assault on minor girl near Coimbatore

A 47-year-old man from Mettupalayam was arrested by the police on Friday on charges of sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl after showing her porn videos.

The arrested has been identified as R. Rathinam from Thulasi Amman Garden at Bungalow Medu in Mettupalayam.

The police said that Rathinam had taken on lease a land belonging to the girl’s grandmother for farming four years ago. As per the statement given by the girl, the accused sexually assaulted her after showing her porn videos when she went to play in the farm, the police said.

The girl narrated the ordeal to the medical team when she was taken to a primary health centre in her locality on April 20 with complaints of stomach pain and vomiting.

The girl’s grandmother lodged a complaint with the All Women Police Station, Thudiyalur, against Rathinam who was arrested for offences under Sections 9 m (aggravated sexual assault on a child below 12 years) read with 10 (punishment for aggravated sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

He was produced before the POCSO court and remanded in judicial custody.