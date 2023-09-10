September 10, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The police on Saturday arrested a 47-year-old man on charges of sexually assaulting a minor girl in Coimbatore. The police said that the accused, Jegannathan, an electrician from a place near Kavundampalayam, got acquainted with the 13-year-old recently. The girl’s father lodged a complaint with the All Women Police Station (AWPS), Coimbatore central, on Saturday, accusing Jegannathan of sexually assaulting her. The accused was arrested for offences under Sections 7 (sexual assault) and 8 (punishment for sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012. A team led by M. Vadivukarasi, Inspector of AWPS central, arrested Jegannathan late on Saturday. He was produced before a judge and sent to judicial remand on Sunday.

Woman arrested for stealing chain from jewellery showroom

The Kattoor police have arrested a woman who allegedly stole a chain from a jewellery showroom. The arrested has been identified as Diana Christy (25) from Samalapuram near Palladam. According to the police, the woman visited a jewellery showroom on Cross Cut Road in Gandhipuram on September 8 and stole a three sovereign gold chain on the pretext of browsing through the collections. The police identified the accused from surveillance camera visuals and arrested her on September 9, based on the complaint lodged by the showroom owner.

Youth held with ganja, prescription drugs

The Kuniyamuthur police on Saturday arrested a 26-year-old man on charges of possessing ganja and two varieties of prescription drugs. The police said that Faizal Rahman, a resident of T.A.H. Colony in the city, was apprehended with 200 gram of ganja, 30 tablets of a drug used for the treatment of anxiety disorders and insomnia, and 90 tablets of a painkiller. The police added that Rahman was previously involved in three other cases in the city.