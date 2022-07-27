Man arrested for sexual assault on minor girl in Coimbatore

The Thondamuthur police on Wednesday arrested a 26-year-old man on charges of sexually assaulting and impregnating a minor girl, his relative. The police said the man was arrested based on a complaint lodged by the girl’s mother.

According to the police, the woman said in her complaint that her daughter complained of stomach pain on Tuesday and she was taken to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

The doctors who examined the girl, a class IX student, found that she was pregnant. The mother later approached the police with a complaint and a woman police officer investigated the incident. The girl told the officer that she was sexually assaulted by her relative on multiple occasions in the absence of others, said the police.

The police registered a case against the relative for offences under Sections 5 (l) (penetrative sexual assault on the child more than once or repeatedly), (j) (ii) (makes the child pregnant as a consequence of sexual assault) read with 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The accused was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday.

Boy booked

In a separate case, Coimbatore rural cybercrime police booked a minor boy after he allegedly forced a minor girl to have a video call with him without clothes and threatened her to do the same for a second time using a recorded video of the first incident.