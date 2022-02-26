Man arrested for sexual assault on minor girl in Coimbatore

The K.G. Chavadi police in Coimbatore district arrested a man hailing from Thoothukudi on the charges of sexually assaulting a minor girl.

The police said that a 19-year-old youth who had been working in Coimbatore was arrested late on Friday.

According to the police, the youth and the girl, a class XI student from a village near Madukkarai, became friends through Instagram.

The girl had been using her parents’ mobile phones for online classes and she was in touch with the accused through social media and messaging applications.

The parents of the girl lodged a complaint with the police stating that she was missing from February 2.

During investigation, the police found out that the accused had taken the minor girl to Thoothukudi after exchanging garlands at a temple.

The youth allegedly assaulted the girl sexually while staying in Thoothukudi. The police arrested him and rescued the girl on Friday and brought them to Coimbatore. The accused was produced before a judge and remanded in judicial custody.