Man arrested for sexual assault in Tiruppur
The Tiruppur District Rural Police on Tuesday arrested a man under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for sexually assaulting two school students.
The police said that the accused, P. Dhandapani (42), behaved inappropriately with the students when they were returning home from school by bus in Kuruchikottai, within the limits of Udumalpet police station.
Based on a complaint lodged by the students’ mother, the Udumalpet All Women Police registered a case under the POCSO Act and arrested the accused. He was remanded in judicial custody in Tiruppur District Jail.
