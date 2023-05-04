Man arrested for sexual assault in Salem

May 04, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - Salem

A 40-year-old man was arrested for sexually assaulting a minor girl on Wednesday.

According to the police, Ravikumar (40), of Kadayampatti in Salem district, was a casual labourer.

On April 19, he took a 15-year-old schoolgirl to his house by giving snacks to her and sexually assaulted her. Later, the girl went home and revealed the incident.

Shocked by this, the girl’s parents lodged a complaint with the Deevattipatti police. The police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, arrested the accused on Wednesday, and remanded him in prison.