Man arrested for setting trucks on fire over non-payment of salary in Salem

January 17, 2024 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 37-year-old man from Vellore district was arrested for setting on fire two trucks in Salem, over non-payment of salary, on Tuesday.

S. Ramesh, a resident of Kamarajar Nagar near Thuthipattu in Vellore, is a truck driver. For the past six months, he was driving the truck owned by S. Sundaram (49) of Pavalathanur near Tharamangalam in Salem. On Monday night, Ramesh called Sundaram and demanded to pay his salary of ₹ 19,000. But Sundaram promised to pay later. Irked by this, Ramesh took the truck and parked it near the Tharamangalam police station in the early hours of Tuesday. He again called Sundaram and threatened to burn the truck. Later, he set the truck on fire.

The fire spread to another truck parked nearby. On information, Omalur and Nangavalli firefighters rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire. However, the two trucks were completely gutted. Tharamangalam police registered a case and arrested Ramesh.

