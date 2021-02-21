Man arrested for selling duplicate cables

The Intellectual Property Right Enforcement Cell police arrested a shopowner from Kattoor on Friday on charges of selling duplicate electrical cables in his shop. A release from the police said that Anoop Singh (35) was possessing duplicate products in his shop, which is an illegal imitation of a popular brand, that was worth around ₹ 14.5 lakh. The police seized the products and remanded the accused in judicial custody.

FSSAI seizes damaged eggs

Officials from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) seized around 4,200 damaged eggs recently and booked a man on charges of selling these eggs. FSSAI Designated Officer (Tiruppur) B. Vijayalalithambigai said that the damaged eggs were found during a vehicle check on Tiruppur-Avinashi Road on Thursday. Investigations revealed that Chandrasekaran was procuring broken eggs from Namakkal district and was supplying at low prices to roadside eateries and bakeries, she said. FSSAI officials destroyed the seized eggs.