Man arrested for ruckus on district court premises in Coimbatore

The Race Course police arrested a 39-year-old man who created ruckus on the premises of the Principal District and Sessions Court, Coimbatore, on Friday.

I. Basheer alias ‘Thakkali’ Basheer, a resident of Pullukadu at Ukkadam, was arrested based on a complaint lodged by the head clerk of the district court.

The police said Basheer created noise outside the district court around 10.45 a.m. on Friday. Though the court staff advised him not to create noise, he argued with them.

Basheer was booked for offences under Sections 228 (intentional insult or interruption to public servant sitting in judicial proceeding), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person) of the Indian Penal Code and section 75 (1) (b) of Tamil Nadu City Police Act.

The police said Basheer came to the court premises along with his friends under the influence of alcohol. According to police, he was involved in several crime cases in the city. He was produced before a magistrate and was remanded in judicial custody in Sathyamangalam sub-jail.