Man arrested for robbery

The Race Course police on Saturday arrested a 29-year-old man who along with three others robbed two persons at knife-point near the Coimbatore railway station on July 29.

M. Mujibur Rahman, a resident of Thiruvalluvar Nagar at Kuniyamuthur, was arrested. The police were on the lookout for three of his accomplices namely Abdul Jalil, Nimesh and Sutharsan.

The four men had robbed Dawood Sheriff (39) and his friend Balakrishnan (31) of Podanur when they were walking on Geetha Hall road around 1 a.m. According to the police, Rahman was involved in 15 cases including a murder, robbery and dacoity in the city.

Shop burgled

Unidentified persons broke open Khadi Kraft shop on Friday night and stole 60 sarees worth around ₹6 lakh and ₹55,000.

The police said that the theft took place at the Khadi Kraft shop near the Avinashi road flyover. The staff closed the shop on Friday night and found the sarees stolen when the shop was opened on Saturday morning. The lock of the backdoor was broken open. The Race Course police have registered a case.

Two held with ganja

P. Arjun (23) from Boyar Street at Singanallur and R. Karthik (25) from Uppilipalayam near Singanallur were arrested by the Saravanampatti police with five kg of ganja. The police found them with the contraband on Saravanampatti – Thudiyalur road on Friday. They were remanded in judicial custody.